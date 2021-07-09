By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The sudden scheduling of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has put Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in a spot as the Lankan board is now deliberating on whether they should go ahead with the second season of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) without some of the top Pakistan stars who were to be a part of the T20 league.

Speaking to ANI, SLC Vice President Ravin Wickramaratne said the sudden decision to host the KPL has now forced the Lankan board to meet and decide if the LPL should be held even if the Pakistan players are absent.

"We haven't decided anything as of yet, we will be deciding today. You will have to wait patiently. It is not PCB I think, it is the Pakistan government (who have decided on hosting the KPL). The SLC CEO is in talks, but you will have to be patient. We are discussing whether to go ahead or postponed the LPL, that decision the management will take. The KPL was not in the schedule," he said.

As per the website of the Kashmir Premier League, it is a T20 league having credentials from the Pakistan Cricket Board among others. KPL will see six teams -- including Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions - fighting it out from August 6 to 17 in Muzaffarabad.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had in May announced that the second edition of the Lanka Premier League would be held from July 30 to August 22. The first edition of the LPL, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavour, was initiated last year and was held at the MRICS, Hambantota, with the participation of five teams.

The first edition of Lanka Premier League commenced on November 26 last year. Jaffna Stallions won the inaugural edition of the tournament as the side defeated Galle Gladiators in the final on December 16. (ANI)

