Sports News | Lanka Premier League to Get Underway from July 17

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 18 (ANI): The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 will officially get underway on July 17 with a repeat of the 2024 final, the last edition of the tournament, featuring defending champions Jaffna Kings against 2024 runners-up Galle Marvels.

The opening clash will be played under lights at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, a venue that staged its maiden T20 International during this year's T20 World Cup, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm local time, the match will be preceded by an official opening ceremony to mark the start of the 2026 season.

The finalised tournament schedule will see the competition run from July 17 to August 8. Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had announced that the tournament would begin on July 10, with matches set to be played across four international venues.

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The Sinhalese Sports Club Ground (SSC) will host five matches from July 17 to 19 before the tournament moves to Dambulla and Kandy. The action will then return to Colombo, this time at the R. Premadasa Stadium, for the knockout stages and the final. A reserve day for the final has been scheduled for August 9.

The 2026 edition of the LPL will feature five teams representing Jaffna, Colombo, Kandy, Galle, and Dambulla. While the official franchise names and ownership structures are yet to be confirmed, Sri Lanka Cricket is expected to unveil the finalised team identities and branding in the lead-up to the tournament.

The player registration portal, meanwhile, has been open since May 8 and will close on May 20. While direct signings can take place until May 22, the deadline for registration for all categories remains May 20.

To strengthen local talent development, SLC has mandated that each squad include two emerging Under-23 local players, with at least one required to feature in the starting XI. Teams must also field a minimum of four overseas players in every match.

The LPL will continue to place a strong emphasis on player media responsibilities and fan engagement, with match-fee penalties ranging from 5% to 50% for players who fail to meet the tournament's media and promotional obligations. (ANI)

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