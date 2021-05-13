Dublin [Ireland], May 13 (ANI): Cricket Ireland has named a 15-member women's squad for the upcoming international series against Scotland at Stormont. Laura Delany will lead the side.

Five players in the squad will be bidding to make their international debuts. Cara Murray and Rachel Delaney also make their respective returns to the international squad after both playing their last internationals in June 2018.

The first T20I between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played on May 23 while the fourth and the final game of the series is slated for May 27.

"It's great to see players being rewarded for their performances in the Super Series - it goes to show all players that there is a defined pathway to international cricket and that performances are being recognised with higher honours," Ed Joyce, head coach of Ireland Women said in an official statement.

"There is no doubt that international cricket is yet another step up for the players, but I know that all of those selected are desperate to get out there and show what they can do on the world stage," he added.

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell.

Ireland and Scotland have met 14 times in women's T20Is, with Ireland winning on 11 occasions, Scotland twice and one no result. However, the two sides met twice in 2019, with one win apiece. (ANI)

