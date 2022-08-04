Birmingham, Aug 4 (PTI) India's Mridul Borgohain failed to make the men's singles quarterfinals of the lawn bowl event after losing his fifth round match against Jersey's Ross Davis at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Borgohain suffered a 13-21 loss to Davis.

The Indian was 6-5 ahead after the end of round five but then allowed his opponent to make a comeback. Davis then kept surging ahead and eventually won the tie.

Borgohain had lost his first game to New Zealand's Shannon Mcilroy but went on to win two games on Wednesday.

He had defeated Chris Locke of Falkland Islands 21-5 in his second round match before edging out Scotland's Iain McLean 21-19.

