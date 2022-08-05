Birmingham, Aug 5 (PTI) The Indian women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the the Commonwealth Games here on Friday after they went down in the quarterfinal clash.

The Indian duo lost to England's Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.

Choubey and Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine.

However, they squandered an early advantage and allowed the English pair of Tolchard (lead) and Pharoah (skip) to make a strong comeback.

After the 10th round, England surged ahead and kept increasing their lead and eventually emerged victorious.

England will now face New Zealand in the semi-final, while Australia will take on Malaysia in other last four clash. PTI NRB SG

