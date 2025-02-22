Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 22 (ANI): As the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy approaches, former Indian cricketer Laxmi Shukla has shared his insights on the high-voltage encounter.

Speaking about the game scheduled to take place in Dubai on Sunday, Shukla expressed strong confidence in India's squad and thinks Mohammed Shami is a key player to watch.

Laxmi Shukla, who captained India when Mohammed Shami made his debut, emphasized the fast bowler's resurgence, calling it one of the biggest surprises in cricket.

"Mohammed Shami's debut was under my captaincy, and his comeback came when I am the coach. He is very happy, and I talk to him every day. His comeback has been very dangerous. The biggest surprise package is Mohammed Shami. I have seen Sourav Ganguly's comeback with my own eyes, and now I have seen Shami's. It is a very big example, and I would like to tell their story to any young kid," Shukla told ANI.

Shukla also praised Shami's experience and temperament, saying, "Shami is not a youngster anymore, he has experience, he is a lion. His performance is great, and with time, it will only get better."

In an interesting comparison, he claimed that Shami is ahead of Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Analyzing India's chances in the upcoming match, Shukla reinforced the team's dominance in the subcontinent.

"India and Pakistan matches are always dangerous, and everyone is excited for this match. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whose form we were all concerned about, are the pillars of the team. Everyone in this squad has form, and India is the favourite in this continent," he said.

"I am missing Rishabh Pant. Pant should play, and we will see him soon," he noted.

With high expectations from the Indian team, Shukla is optimistic about the outcome of the match.

"I think India will win the match," he said.

On the other side, he also had words of encouragement for Pakistan's captain, saying, "Babar Azam should do well." (ANI)

