Milan, Dec 9 (AP) Lazio could only manage a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday despite the capital team dominating and its opponent finishing the match with 10 men.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri had hit out at talk his team was in crisis after a midweek Italian Cup victory — its third straight win in all competitions.

Also Read | IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2023: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

But, Lazio has won only one of its past five league matches and the draw at Verona left it eighth. Verona, which has been without a win since August, remained in the bottom three.

Inter Milan will be looking to move back atop Serie A when it hosts relegation-threatened Udinese later. Third-place AC Milan was playing at Atalanta.

Also Read | WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Teams After Auction.

Lazio took the lead in Verona with a spectacular goal in the 23rd minute. Following good interplay with Manuel Lazzari on the right, Felipe Anderson rolled the ball across for Mattia Zaccagni to send home with a cheeky, backheeled flick at the near post.

The former Verona player refused to celebrate and instead waved an apology to the home fans.

Lazio could have doubled its lead, but instead, Verona levelled with 20 minutes remaining. Cyril Ngonge's cross turned into a looping shot which Ivan Provedel pushed out from the far top corner.

Tomáš Suslov's follow-up was probably meant to be a shot but turned into an assist that Thomas Henry bundled over the line with his stomach.

Lazio thought it had restored its lead four minutes later through another former Verona player when Nicolò Casale headed in a corner, but what would have been his first Serie A goal was ruled out on video review for a push by him on Verona midfielder Ondrej Duda.

Verona was forced to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men after Duda was sent off for a second yellow card. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)