Sports News | Leander Paes Praises Suvendu Adhikari's Participation in Kolkata's 'Daud Se Dhyan' Marathon Ahead of Yoga Day

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19 (ANI): Former Indian tennis star Leander Paes lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for participating alongside the public during the "Daud Se Dhyan" (Run for Yoga) marathon in Kolkata on Friday, as the city intensified preparations for International Yoga Day celebrations.

The marathon, organised ahead of International Yoga Day, was flagged off by Adhikari and witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents, fitness enthusiasts and public representatives. The event aimed to promote physical fitness, wellness and the benefits of yoga through community engagement and healthy lifestyle practices.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Paes praised the initiative and highlighted the importance of combining sports and wellness activities for the betterment of society.

"Today, a marathon was held in Kolkata, in the presence of our Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. I am very impressed that Adhikari participated in the entire marathon with everyone and the public. It is a very good thing that sports, yoga, running, meditation, all these things that bring good health to people, are being celebrated. After two days, our leader, PM Modi, is coming to Kolkata to celebrate International Yoga Day with us," Paes told ANI.

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The marathon formed part of a series of programmes being organised across the state ahead of the annual observance of International Yoga Day. Organisers said the initiative sought to encourage people to adopt regular exercise, mindfulness and yoga as part of their daily routine.

Among those attending the event was Trinamool Congress councillor Ashim Basu, who described the programme as a positive initiative for the city.

"It's a very good thing, and we've all come at the Chief Minister's invitation," Basu said, adding that elected representatives would continue to work together for the welfare of Kolkata and West Bengal.

Friday's event came days after Adhikari participated in the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' campaign at Kolkata's Mayor Ghat, a cleanliness drive launched ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal for International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21.

With yoga-themed events gathering momentum across the state, the "Daud Se Dhyan" marathon served as a curtain-raiser to the nationwide celebrations, bringing together sport, fitness and community participation in the heart of Kolkata. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)