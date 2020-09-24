Barcelona [Spain], September 24 (ANI): After leaving Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid, Luis Suarez said he is departing from the club "with a feeling of fulfillment".

Suarez, who is Barcelona's third-highest scorer, joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

"I leave with a feeling of fulfilment. I didn't imagine reaching these numbers. Being the third top scorer in the history of Barca (with 198 goals) is not easy at all," Barcelona's official website quoted Suarez as saying.

Reflecting on the time he spent with the club, Suarez said: "I have experienced many moments that will remain in my memory. The first league title, the Champions League, to play with wonderful players. It has been incredible."

"I have had six spectacular and wonderful years with great team-mates and the people around the club, which I will remember. You have to appreciate that I am proud of these six years that I have been at the club. I will always be grateful to Barca for allowing me to experience wonderful and unforgettable moments," he added.

With Barcelona, Suarez won four La Liga titles and a Champions League. Suarez scored 21 goals in 36 games for Barca during the 2019-20 season. (ANI)

