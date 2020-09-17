London, Sep 17 (AP) Premier League teams Leeds and Southampton lost to lower-tier opposition in the second round of the English League Cup.

While a second-string Leeds team lost a penalty shootout 9-8 to third-tier Hull after a 1-1 draw in regulation, Southampton fielded a full-strength lineup but still lost 2-0 at home to second-tier Brentford.

Leeds and Southampton also lost their opening games in the Premier League at the weekend.

Brentford's reward is a third-round trip to West Bromwich Albion, which beat fourth-tier Harrogate Town 3-0.

Everton eased past fourth-tier Salford 3-0 thanks to goals by Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Moise Kean, while Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham's goal in a 1-0 win at Ipswich. AP

