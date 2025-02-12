New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India's legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, took a holy dip in the Sangam along with his wife, Chethana, at Maha Kumbh.

Kumble took to X on Wednesday to share glimpses of his visit to Maha Kumbh, which included performing a ritual at the ghat and captioned his post "Blessed."

Also Read | Feyenoord vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Knockout Phase Play-Off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kumble visited Maha Kumbh during Magh Purnima.

Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said 46 to 47 crore people have visited the Maha Kumbh until now and more than 1.3 crore devotees took a dip on the Magh Purnima.

Also Read | Celtic vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Knockout Phase Play-Off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"More than 1.3 crore devotees took a dip till 10 am today. Approximately 46 to 47 crore people have visited the Maha Kumbh till now. We are also focused on places like Chitrakoot, Mirzapur Vindhyanchal temple, Vishwanath corridor and Ayodhya because of the huge number of devotees visiting there," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)