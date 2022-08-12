New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting the first game of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on September 15, the organisers said on Friday.

The match between the India Maharajas vs World Giants will be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence.

"This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration," said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, LLC, said in a release.

The Indian Maharajas will be led by former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while the World Giants will be captained by England's 2019 World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second edition of the LLC will commence a day after the special match, i.e. from September 16, which will see four teams taking part in a franchise-based format.

Overall, 15 matches will be played this season over a period of 22 days.

