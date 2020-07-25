Leicester [UK], July 25 (ANI): Ahead of their last league game against Manchester United, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said there will be more pressure on the Red Devils as they "need" rather than want to be in the Champions League.

"There is a difference where we want to be in the Champions League, but when you're a club like Manchester United, there's a need to be in the Champions League," Goal.com quoted Rodgers as saying.

"We want to be in it, but if we fall short, it's still been a really good season," he added.

Meanwhile, competing in the Champions League is a must for United, who are looking to return to Europe's top competition after finishing sixth last season."I've been involved in finals and two-legged games where games mean everything so I'm not new to the situation. It's just very exciting. Sometimes things peter out in a season, but for us this is what you're looking for. Our season doesn't finish until the very end, we can finish on a high," Rogers said.

Reflecting on the importance of clash he further said, "We are playing one of the superpowers of world football with a chance to go above them and get into the Champions League. We have one last shot, and that tells you how well the players have done."

Injury-hit Leicester are set to have winger Marc Albrighton back in contention for the final match of the campaign.

United are placed at third spot with 63 points ahead of Chelsea on goal difference while Leicester City are one point behind the Blues at fifth spot.

Leicester City will host Manchester United at King Power Stadium while Chelsea will take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, July 26. (ANI)

