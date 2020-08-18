Leicestershire [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced the signing of Ireland international Gareth Delany as one of the club's overseas player for the 2020 season.

"The all-rounder will be available for the duration of the 2020 Vitality Blast competition, including the knockout stages should Leicestershire Foxes progress," the club said in a statement.

Delany has a strike rate of over 150 in T20Is and also has an impressive economy rate as a leg-spinner. The all-rounder's international T20 statistics include the best score of 89 not out from just 49 balls against Oman.

Delany is a key part of the Ireland squad and recently opened the batting in the One-Day International matches against England, where he also took the wicket of Tom Banton.

Delany expressed his excitement over the signing and said he is 'over the moon' to get an opportunity to play for Leicestershire.

"I'm really excited to be playing in the Blast, I was really unsure if I'd ever have the opportunity to play in County cricket, so I'm over the moon to be playing with Leicestershire and very grateful to both the club and Cricket Ireland for this chance," the club's official website quoted Delany as saying.

"It'll be a challenging environment, but one from which I am hoping to further develop my game," he added.

Leicestershire CCC Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "Gareth is a talented young all-rounder we have been keeping an eye on for a while."

"We have been looking for a top-order batsman and a leg-spin bowler, as they are worth weight in gold in T20 cricket, and Gareth ticks both boxes for us," he added. (ANI)

