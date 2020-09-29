Munich [Germany], September 29 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane will miss the club's DFL-Supercup final clash against Borussia Dortmund due to a knee injury, manager Hansi Flick confirmed on Tuesday.

"#Flick: "@David_Alaba has muscular problems, so we will have to see how that develops. @LeroySane19 will miss out. Hopefully, he will be back after the international break. He's got a capsule injury in his knee," Bayern Munich tweeted.

Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

Flick's men on September 25 won the UEFA Super Cup after securing a 2-1 win over Sevilla. However, the club on Sunday suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat at the hands of Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. (ANI)

