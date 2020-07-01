Manchester [UK], July 1 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Wednesday confirmed that midfielder Leroy Sane will leave the club and join Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old is likely to commit a five-year contract with Bayern after turning down the chance to extend his stay at Etihad Stadium.

City were eager to tie Sane down to fresh terms as he entered the final year of his current deal, but Bayern have offered him a far more lucrative wage packet at the Allianz Arena.

"It looks like it but it is not already done. There are some little issues but it looks like he is going to go to Munich. We wish him all the best and big thanks for our years together," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying on Sane ahead of City's meeting with Liverpool.

"He will have another chapter at a fantastic club in Bayern Munich. He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there," he added.

The 24-year-old has won the Premier League title twice at City since joining from Schalke in 2016. However, the midfielder has not played for the first team since suffering a torn knee ligament in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August.

Sane has contributed 39 goals and 45 assists to City's cause in 135 appearances. (ANI)

