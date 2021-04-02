Liverpool [UK], April 2 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed that his side cannot drop points heading into the last phase of the season, adding that players should go with all they have for "everything that is out there".

Sitting seventh on the Premier League table, Liverpool are currently preparing for the clash against Arsenal, slated to take place on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we are not living in dreamland. But if you would ask me what do you wish for, for this last period, I would say: 'Come on, just let's go with all we have for everything that is out there and then let's have a look what we got for it.' That is how I see it," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"Obviously I did not have a game for around nearly three weeks but most of my players had three games. We have one session together, that is today. But anyway, that's the way we want to see it - what we can do with it. We do not have, obviously, a lot of points to waste anymore. But we have a tough programme on top of that, not only in the Premier League but in the Champions League as well. These kinds of things," he added.

Klopp also said that it is a challenge for all teams, coming back from an international break as players play under different systems and philosophies when representing their countries.

"It is always a challenge for all the teams, coming back from an international break, because the players were all over the world. They played for their countries, different systems, different philosophies, different match plans and all these kinds of things," he said.

"You have one session to bring it all together again and that's a challenge. We are used to it but it is not guaranteed it always works. We hope it works this time and then let's go for it," Klopp added. (ANI)

