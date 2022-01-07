Zurich [Switzerland], January 7 (ANI): FIFA on Friday announced the finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Player and The Best FIFA Men's Player awards.

FIFA Legends Kristine Lilly and Sami Khedira discussed the nominees during a live-streamed announcement event and analyzed their chances of winning these prestigious prizes.

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women's Player are: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona), Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women), and Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona).

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player are: Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern Munchen), Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain), and Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC).

These two awards are given to the outstanding players in women's and men's football as voted for by an international jury respectively comprising the current coaches of all women's/men's national teams (one per team), the current captains of all women's/men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.

All the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021, including the recipients of the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be crowned on January 17 during a TV show broadcast live from the home of FIFA in Zurich. (ANI)

