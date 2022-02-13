London [UK], February 13 (ANI): Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is absolutely committed to fighting for an eighth title in 2022, according to F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The Briton dropped off the radar over the winter, breaking a social media silence that lasted nearly two months. He posted a photo of himself with the caption: "I've been gone. Now I'm back!".

F1's CEO Domenicali said that the Mercedes driver's silence spoke volumes over his desire to win what would be a record eighth title. This season of course boasts brand-new F1 cars - a huge challenge for all 20 drivers on the grid - with 23 Grands Prix on the calendar.

"From what I see in the picture he has posted, he seems to be totally focused on this year's challenge that, sporting-wise, will be very interesting. We are all looking forward to seeing how the new cars behave and sure this will be as exciting as the last one," F1 President and CEO said as per formula1.com.

The 37-year-old lost out on what would have been a record eighth championship when he was passed by rival Max Verstappen on the last lap of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Aside from a short post-race interview, Hamilton hasn't addressed the 2021 season finale.

He is set to partner with new teammate George Russell in the W13 challenger, which is set to be launched on February 18. (ANI)

