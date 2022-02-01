Karachi [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling will be available for the first five matches for Islamabad United in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

England all-rounder Liam Dawson will replace Stirling for the second leg of the PSL.

"Update: Paul Stirling will be available for the first 5 matches of this season's #HBLPSL. He will leave for national duty after that. @daws128will join Islamabad United for the second leg of this tournament as his replacement," Islamabad United tweeted.

Last week, Islamabad United's PSL 2022 campaign got off to a firing start with a commanding win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad overhauled 169-run target on the back of a blazing partnership worth 112 in 9.4 overs between the two. Stirling recorded Islamabad United's fastest 50, breaching the landmark in just 18 balls. He spanked seven fours and three sixes in his 25-ball 57

After Stirling was run out, Hales continues to score briskly. He raced to 82 not out off 54, hitting 13 fours and a six, as Islamabad chased down the target with 25 balls spare.

That Peshawar Zalmi had posted 168 was because of a remarkable 70 not out off 46 by Sherfane Rutherford.

The left-handed batter helped Peshawar stage a recovery after walking in to bat with his team at a precarious 35 for four. He was supported by Ben Cutting (26 off 17) in the death as the two added 51 in 29 balls. (ANI)

