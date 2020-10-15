Perth [Australia], October 15 (ANI): England batsman Liam Livingstone will return to the Perth Scorchers for the Big Bash League (BBL), where he was the leading scorer for the side with 425 runs in the last edition.

Livingstone formed a dangerous top-order partnership with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, with the pair producing three opening-stands of more than 100 runs over the course of the competition.

His standout performance came against the Adelaide Strikers when he belted seven sixes on his way to 79 in a 54-ball blitz.

Having quickly become a fan favourite with Scorchers supporters, Livingstone said the decision to return to Perth was an easy one.

"I loved my time with Perth last season, I can't wait to get back out there and get that orange playing shirt back on. I enjoyed opening the batting last year and formed a great partnership with 'Ingo', hopefully, we can pick up where we left off and continue to entertain the Perth supporters. The Scorchers have a rich history in the BBL, hopefully, we can start the season strong and add another Big Bash title to the collection," he said in a statement.

Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges said: "It's terrific that Liam has agreed to join us again for BBL 10, he made a great impression last season finishing as one of the competition's leading run-scorers. He fitted in very well with our group and along with his handy leg-spin and energetic fielding, He brings a wealth of talent to the team." (ANI)

