Paris [France], May 22 (ANI): At the heart of the festivities for the Ligue 1 title win, legends were honoured, goodbyes were made to Angel Di Maria and joy was shared as Kylian Mbappe's contract extension was announced by Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Marking the great day, Mauricio Pochettino's side shone in their final match of the season as hosts thrashed Metz 5-0.

For Angel Di Maria, his 'goodbye' turned into an emotional 'farewell'. There was joy, smiles, pride and a few tears during this particularly special PSG-Metz. It was to be an encounter that would be dominated by the stars of the team, with a star attack featuring Di Maria, Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Mbappe.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick, opening the scoring with a quickfire double in the first half before getting his third after the break. Neymar chipped a lovely finish over Caillard between the Frenchman's last two goals. Di Maria also scored on his final appearance for the club just after Traore was sent off for his second booking. (ANI)

