Paris [France], July 1 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain on Friday announced the signing of Portugal international Vitinha. The midfielder arrives in Ligue 1 from Porto and has signed a five-year contract.

Vitinha joined Porto aged 11 and progressed from their youth academy to make his first-team debut in 2020 in a Portuguese Cup quarter-final against Varzim SC.

The Santo Tirso-born player then joined English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan for the 2020/21 season, playing 22 games in his first experience abroad.

After returning to Porto last summer, Vitinha made 47 competitive appearances, helping the Dragoes to a domestic league-cup double.

The 22-year-old worked his way through the various age categories to make his senior international debut during the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off last March, and now has three caps for Portugal to his name.

Vitinha is the first signing of the 2022-2023 season for PSG.

Vitor Machado Ferreira is the midfielder's full name. He cut his teeth in Portugal, and more precisely at FC Porto, with whom he won two Portuguese League and Cup doubles in 2020 and again in 2022, either side of a spell in the English Premier League with Wolverhampton.

Vitinha already has tasted a first overseas experience, in a team with many of his compatriots in its ranks, something that will be repeated in Paris.

A winner of the Youth League in 2019, and a finalist in the UEFA Euro U21 last summer, the Capital Club's newest midfielder also knows (already) how to shine on the international stage. His experience, at just 22 years of age, will be welcome in this ambitious Paris Saint-Germain squad.

On the pitch, Vitinha is already catching the eye. Involved in the technical and tactical construction of his teams' attacks, he is a launching pad, always skilful and technically proficient. Last season, he played 47 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions, and he boasted the second-highest number of passes leading to a shot (35). (ANI)

