Sports News | Like Father, Like Son: Norway Make World Cup History by Fielding Three Sons of Former Players in a Match

Massachusetts [US], June 17 (ANI): It marked one of the rarest moments in football's history as Norway became the first team in FIFA World Cup to field three sons of former World Cup players in the same match, during the ongoing edition of the showpiece event in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Notably, Norway's Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, and Kristian Thorstvedt featured in the match against Iraq on Tuesday (local time), marking a historic moment. Remarkably, 32 years earlier, at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Norway had also fielded Alf-Inge Haaland (Erling Haaland's father), Goran Sorloth (Alexander Sorloth's father), and Erik Thorstvedt (Kristian Thorstvedt's father) together in their match against Italy on June 23, 1994.

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Coming to Norway's match against Iraq on Tuesday, Haaland marked his World Cup debut with a brace as Norway secured a commanding 4-1 victory, overcoming a determined performance from their opponents.

The Manchester City striker scored twice, while goals from Leo Ostigard and an own goal by Iraq's Aymen Hussein sealed the win for Norway.

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In the contest, Iraq started brightly and created better early chances, with Aymen Hussein heading over from close range before Ali Al Hamadi sent a shot high from distance.

Norway, however, took the lead in the 29th minute when Haaland was perfectly placed at the back post to finish a low cross from David Moller Wolfe.

The Iraqi side responded 10 minutes later as Hussein powered in a header from Amir Al Ammari's delivery, but Norway regained the advantage before half-time when Haaland pressed goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, forcing a mistake that resulted in the ball going into the net.

Despite Iraq missing several chances to level the score before the break, Norway held firm going into half-time.

The second half saw fewer clear opportunities, but Norway eventually extended their lead in the 76th minute when Ostigard headed in from a corner following Kristian Thorstvedt's effort.

Haaland nearly completed his hat-trick late on after intercepting a poor back pass, but Hassan made a quick save to deny him. However, the Norwegian striker still played a role in the final goal as his late header led to an unfortunate own goal by Hussein deep into stoppage time. (ANI)

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