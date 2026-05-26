Sports News | Lionel Messi Suffers Hamstring Fatigue Scare Ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup Defence

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has suffered muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club confirmed on Monday, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Inter Miami said medical tests conducted after Sunday's dramatic 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union revealed an "overload associated with muscle fatigue" in Messi's left hamstring.

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"The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress," the club said in a statement, as per ESPN.

The 38-year-old forward asked to be substituted in the 73rd minute shortly after taking a free kick, having appeared uncomfortable and clutching the upper part of his left thigh. Messi walked off the field unassisted and headed straight to the dressing room before being replaced by Mateo Silvetti.

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At the time of his exit, the match was tied 4-4, but Miami struck twice late on to seal victory and head into the extended league break in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos downplayed the severity of the issue after the game, attributing the substitution to fatigue.

"As far as I know, we don't have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued," Hoyos said. "The field was heavy, and rather than take a risk, it was better to substitute him."

The injury concern comes less than three weeks before defending champions Argentina national football team begin their World Cup campaign. Argentina are scheduled to face Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J and will also play warm-up friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9.

Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City. Head coach Lionel Scaloni is yet to announce his final 26-man squad.

Messi, who has featured in five World Cups, remains one of the tournament's most decorated players. He won the Golden Ball as the competition's best player in 2014 and again in 2022, when he inspired Argentina to the world title, becoming the only player to claim the award twice. (ANI)

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