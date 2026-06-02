Sports News | Liverpool Begin Talks with Ex-Bournemouth Coach to Repace Slot

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Liverpool has begun talks with former Bournemouth head coach Androni Iraola following Arne Slot parting ways with the club after this season, reported Sky Sports.

Slot will step down as head coach with immediate effect, and the club has begun the search for his successor. Having joined the club in June 2024, Arne went on to deliver Liverpool's 20th league title in his first season in charge, ending the 2024-25 campaign as LMA Manager of the Year, having also guided the team to the Carabao Cup final and the last 16 of the Champions League, according to the club's website. He subsequently oversaw Champions League qualification for the next season, their second successive in a row. The Reds also reached the quarter-finals of the same competition this year.

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The process of appointing the new manager is being spearheaded by sporting director Richard Hughes, who had appointed Iraola to the top post at Bournemouth in 2023.

The talks are underway and the Liverpool's main objective stays to identifying and recruit a manager that is in line with their playing style. Though the multi-time champions want to appoint the manager as quickly as possible, the focus is also on making the right appointment through a proper choice.

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Iraola had an 18-game unbeaten run with Bournemouth in the Premier League second half, leading them to a sixth-place finish and a slot in the UEFA Europa League. (ANI)

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