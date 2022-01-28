Liverpool, Jan 28 (AP) Liverpool could strengthen its attacking options in the final days of the January transfer window by signing Colombia international Luis Diaz from Porto.

Diaz is currently with his national team and preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Peru on Friday before the Colombia squad heads to Argentina for another match on Tuesday.

Also Read | Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Officials from Liverpool are set to fly to Argentina in an attempt to tie up a deal, with Britain's Press Association reporting that the Premier League club would pay an initial 37.5 million pounds ($50 million) with a maximum of 12.5 million pounds ($16.75 million) in potential add-ons.

Any medical examination would take place in Argentina. Liverpool faces a race against time to conclude a deal because the transfer window closes on Monday.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Venue: BCCI Reportedly Finalises Three Stadiums from Mumbai for Hosting the Upcoming Tournament.

Liverpool hasn't commented publicly about the potential signing of Diaz.

The 25-year-old Diaz is a skilful, exciting winger who has played for Porto since July 2019. He was tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi as the leading scorer at the Copa America last season.

Diaz has been linked with two of Liverpool's rivals in the Premier League, Tottenham and Manchester United, which might have hastened the team's desire to sign the forward instead of potentially waiting until the end of the season. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)