Sports News | Liverpool Host Arsenal at Anfield in Top-of-the-table Clash in Premier League

Liverpool [UK], December 23 (ANI): Arsenal to lock horns against Liverpool in the top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League (PL) at Anfield on Saturday.

Arsenal are currently the table-topper in the Premier League with 39 points after winning 12 of their 17 league games. On the other hand, the hosts are also at their top form and stand in third place on the points table.

Also Read | West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Both the rivals just have one point difference and that makes the game more interesting, since whichever team wins the game, will hold the top spot on the stands before the Christmas break.

In their previous five, the Gunners have won three matches and lost just one. Arsenal are coming into the game after beating Brighton by 2-0 with the help of Jesus and Havertz's goals.

Also Read | Bajrang Punia Leaves His Padma Shri Award Outside PM Narendra Modi's Residence.

On the other hand, Liverpool have also lost just one game in their past five games. They will be coming with full confidence after beating West Ham by 5-1.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp praised his side and said that they have a "super-strong" team.

"We play a super-strong team; we play a team that played an exceptional last season and coming back is even better than last season," Klopp was quoted by Liverpool's official website as saying.

The Liverpool manager hoped that they could experience a proper home game at Anfield.

"It's great, great to have them, great to meet them. We met quite frequently, obviously, and it's good but we have to make sure we make it a proper home game, a proper Anfield experience. That's all I want," he added.

Meanwhile, the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said that both teams are prepared and have strong positions.

"It's going to be a special atmosphere. [Both] teams are in a really strong position and I'm sure both teams have prepared the game to win it. It's going to be an intense match. I'm sure that a lot of [our supporters] are going to show up tomorrow there and they're going to be supporting the team, like always," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's official website as saying.

Arsenal and Liverpool have faced each other 32 times, in which the hosts won in 12 matches and Arteta's side found victory in only 7 games. Meanwhile, in 13 matches both teams had to share points.

The high-voltage match in the Premier League will kick off at 11:00 PM IST. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)