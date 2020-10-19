Liverpool [UK], October 19 (ANI): Defender Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton, Liverpool FC said on Sunday.

"No specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage. Following surgery, Van Dijk will begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical team to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible," the Reds said in a statement.

The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. Van Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed. (ANI)

