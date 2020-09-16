Wolfsburg [Germany], September 16 (ANI): USA young forward Ulysses Llanez has joined Dutch side Heerenveen on loan after finalising a new contract with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

The announcement comes just as Wolfsburg confirmed that the American forward has signed a professional contract with the German side, one that will keep him with the club through 2024.

Llanez moved from the USA to the VfL football academy in the summer of 2019. He scored 11 goals in 16 matches in his first season with the Wolves' Under-19s and was often invited to train with the first team by head coach Oliver Glasner.

The 19-year-old also made his international debut on February 1 this year when the USA took on Costa Rica, scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

"Ulysses is an agile, fast winger who is strong in one-on-one duels. He has good skill and can score. He gives us more options on the flanks. We are happy to have great talent as a player as well as add Ulysses to our team," said Heerenveen technical director Gerry Hamstra. (ANI)

