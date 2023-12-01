Gurugram (Haryana)[India], December 1 (ANI): Gurugram-based Sunhit Bishnoi struck an error-free two-under 70 at his home course to hold the second-round clubhouse lead at a total of five-under 139 at the end of day two of the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 played at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

Out of a total of 120 players, 36 players could complete round two on Thursday as play was suspended due to fading light at 5:16 pm. The tournament has been reduced to a 54-hole event and the third and final round will be played on Saturday.

Sunhit Bishnoi (69-70) completed the remaining eight holes from his first round early in the day. He made five birdies and two bogeys in round one as he fired it within a range of four feet with his irons and wedges on four of his birdies.

The 22-year-old Bishnoi, a winner on the PGTI this year and currently placed 16th in the Order of Merit, then followed up his solid opening round effort of 69 with a steady 70 in round two. The highlight of Sunhit's second round were three 15-feet conversions, two for birdies on the 10th and 17th and one to save par on the 18th.

Sunhit said, "As this is my home course, I'm quite familiar with it from tee to green. That adds to my comfort level and confidence when I play a tournament here. I hit some great shots from a range of 100 to 150 yards and my putting was also top-notch.

"I played 26 holes today and that requires a lot of stamina and fitness. All the hard work I put into improving my fitness pays off on days such as these when I have to play more than 18 holes."

Kevin Esteve Rigaill (72-70) of Andorra was second in the clubhouse with a total of two-under 142.

Earlier in the day, round one ended with Shaurya Binu joining Rashid Khan and Karan Pratap Singh in the joint lead at four-under 68. Rashid and Karan were the clubhouse leaders when play was suspended on day one.

Rashid and Karan are yet to start their second round while Shaurya shot a 78 in round two to slip down the leaderboard at a total of two-over 146.

Reigning champion Varun Parikh, who shot a 78 in round one, is yet to begin his second round. (ANI)

