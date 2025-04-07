By Diptayan Hazra

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 7 (ANI): The New Zealand and Punjab Kings fast bowler, Lockie Ferguson, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, giving particular credit to the leadership of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer. Ferguson emphasized how the positive and close-knit environment created by the leaders has significantly impacted the team's success and confidence on the field.

Reflecting on the leadership dynamics at Punjab Kings, Ferguson expressed his appreciation for the role played by Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer. He highlighted how from day one, the team felt welcomed and motivated under their guidance.

"The performances have been good, but also I think that comes from the leadership we've had with Ricky and Shreyas," Ferguson told ANI.

"Just from day one, you felt very much a part of the group. Everyone's very positive, enjoying their cricket, but also enjoying time together off the field," he added.

Ferguson believes that the success of a franchise team often depends on how quickly the players gel together, and he feels that the team's camaraderie has translated to their performances on the field.

"In franchise tournaments, in my experience, when a team gels together quickly, it often transfers onto the field," he explained.

He went on to praise the synergy between head coach Ponting and captain Iyer, noting how aligned they are with their match strategies and communication.

"You can see how well they work together and how aligned they are with their match strategies and the communication with the players. And I think from that brings a lot of clarity with how we want to play the game, which is a huge positive," Ferguson said.

Shreyas Iyer's leadership has been particularly notable for Ferguson, especially when it comes to managing the bowling attack.

"He's clearly had a lot of success as a skipper, and I think that that's no fluke by any means," Ferguson said.

Ferguson shared that a captain's ability to handle pressure situations and guide bowlers defines their effectiveness.

"I've reflected on captains in the past and having captained myself a few times. I think the conversations that you have with bowlers in pressure situations kind of define a captain and how that leadership flows through," he added.

Ferguson also emphasized that Iyer has been excellent at backing the bowlers' plans and providing them with clarity during key moments.

"Shreyas has been great. He's backed the plan every time. He's asked good questions in moments of the game that make the bowlers think," Ferguson shared.

He noted that the communication with the bowling unit has been excellent, giving the bowlers confidence to perform at their best.

"I've chatted with the other bowlers and everyone's been really happy with the communication and the plans and I think from that point of view, you kind of feel a lot of confidence from him to try to perform at your best and I think he's aware just as much as anyone in this competition that sometimes you'll have good and bad days, but it's often how you bounce back and I think with him leading the pack in that sense and his communication with the bowling attack, you know, it's been great," he added.

Ferguson also spoke highly of the Punjab Kings' pace bowling unit, which includes Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and the all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Ferguson highlighted Jansen's impressive growth as a bowler and his ability to perform under pressure.

"I think I've worked with some of these boys before, Marco I've played with before. When you have a guy that tall bowling with such balance, it's challenging in any part of the world," said Ferguson, adding that he's been following Jansen closely over the past few years.

"He's a cricketer I've followed very closely the last few years and it's impressive to see his growth as a bowler, his skill set's outstanding and when the pressure's on, you can see him really looking for the ball and wanting to stand up and I haven't even mentioned his batting, but his batting's come a long way. You've seen him score runs all over the world for South Africa and as well in the league, so, a huge positive for us," he noted.

He also praised Arshdeep Singh's hunger for the ball and his work ethic.

"I'm really excited to join the team and see how Arshdeep goes about his training and how he prepares for matches. Because from my point of view, each year I seem to play against that guy," Ferguson said, calling him an incredibly hard worker at training.

"He's an absolute wizard," Ferguson added, further cementing his admiration for Arshdeep's skill.

"He's, again, so very hungry for the ball in those tough moments, which I think is crucial for any bowling attack," said Ferguson.

On Marcus Stoinis, Ferguson highlighted the all-rounder's calm demeanour and contribution with both the bat and the ball.

"He's had so much success and he's such a calm character. So, he's such a nice tie-in for our group," he said.

"Obviously, an outstanding batter, but he offers, every day of the week, four overs for us if we need it," he noted

Turning to his international career, Ferguson reflected on New Zealand's consistent performance in ICC tournaments, acknowledging the leadership and strong team culture that has driven their success.

"We're a pretty humble bunch of cricketers but at the same time, we play a pretty competitive brand once we cross the line," Ferguson explained.

He credited the leadership of players like Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Kane Williamson for helping to shape his career and that of many others.

"So, you know, I think we've had a lot of great leaders within the group who sort of pushed players to really find their potential, me being one of them, for sure. And coming into a squad and learning off, you know, Trent Boult, Tim Southee," he said.

"Having Kane as my skipper, it's really sort of pushed my career along and given me that opportunity to grow and try to learn as quickly as possible," Ferguson said.

"So, I was disappointed not to play a part in the Champions Trophy with an unfortunate injury but that's just part of the gig," he added.

Ferguson also spoke about the upcoming young talent in New Zealand cricket, including Rachin Ravindra and Will O'Rourke, who he believes will make a significant impact in the future.

"We've got Rachin over here doing well. Will O'Rourke is going to be an outstanding bowler. His ceiling is so incredibly high," Ferguson remarked.

He also expressed excitement about the return of Kyle Jamieson, a player Ferguson has a close bond with, noting his immense potential and talent.

"Nice to see Kyle Jamieson, one of my good mates, back playing for New Zealand. And we all know how extremely talented and devastating he can be as a bowler. So, yeah, from a New Zealand standpoint, it's really good space to be in. You know, obviously, I'm still really wanting to play for New Zealand as well. So I really enjoy my time back playing with that group. Obviously, love running into the boys on tours as well. So, yeah, hopefully, they'll continue in this sort of trajectory as a team and keep punching above our weight," he said.

Ferguson has been fortunate to play both franchise and international cricket for several years, and he noted the unique challenges and excitement that come with joining new teams.

"I'm very fortunate to have been doing it for a few years. So being a part of a new franchise is not that new to me," Ferguson said.

"The longer you play, you tend to have a few more teammates that you've had in other teams," he added..

He emphasized that joining a new franchise always brings a sense of nervousness as players look to prove themselves in the early games.

"So I think, yeah, from my point of view, just try to turn up and try to add value as much as I can on and off the park. Try to buy into that team's ethos but, you know, it's very exciting and challenging and from my point of view, it continually makes me want to work harder to get better because sometimes when you play in the same team, you know, you're under a little bit less pressure because you've been with that team for such a long period of time but when you join a new franchise, you know, it's always a little bit nerve wracking the first few games trying to prove yourself in a way and try to be part of the team. I think every player will sort of say that's kind of a natural feeling," Ferguson said.

However, Ferguson also expressed his excitement about joining Punjab Kings, describing it as a great environment with a supportive team ethos.

"I've been very privileged with the franchises I've been with and Punjab Kings has been no different," he said.

"So, a really nice group to slot into and, you know, we've got a long way to go as a group," he noted.

Ferguson looks forward to the challenges ahead, with the understanding that franchise cricket is filled with ups and downs, but he is eager to see how the team progresses through the tournament. (ANI)

