Monaco, Aug 10 (PTI) Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with a below-par effort of 7.94m here on Wednesday.

Sreeshankar achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with a best jump of 8.08m. He has a season's and personal best of 8.36m.

He had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.

Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with a best effort of 8.35m while World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third respectively.

