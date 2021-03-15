Panaji (Goa) [India], March 15 (ANI): India's unbeaten professional boxing superstar Vijender Singh has said that the height of his opponent Artysh Lopsan won't matter when both of them step inside the ring on March 19.

Vijender and Russia's 6ft 4-inch boxer Lopsan have arrived in Goa and have started their training for the fight. Talking about the difference of height between him and his opponent, Vijender seemed unfazed and oozed with confidence as he is keen to register the 13th win of his professional boxing career.

"He is tall and I will take it slow at the start but I'm confident of beating him nonetheless. Height is not everything and in boxing, you need strength and strategy. I have experience under my belt and Lopsan is still a kid. My unbeaten streak will continue after March 19 and I'm sure everyone will witness an amazing day of boxing. The tougher the opponent, the more fun to beat him", the Olympic Bronze medalist Vijender said.

"I'm pumped up and excited for this fight, I've started my training now. It's mostly controlling my weight; I will not go too hard in the training. Goa is buzzing as usual. It's always great to visit this amazing state and I am already feeling positive about my chances during the fight," he added.

Whereas a man of few words Artysh Lopsan said that his actions will come into play rather than words. "Vijender is a good fighter but I'm here to beat his undefeated streak. I'm ready for him to knock him out in the early round. It would be great of beating him in front of his audience. I'm sure Vijender will have very tough time in the ring while facing me", he said.

Majestic Pride Casino ship in Goa will host the most awaited fight of the year. Lopsan, 26, has a decent record in his young career as a professional boxer. In six bouts, the Russian has defeated four, including two knockouts while registering one defeat and one draw.

Indian star Vijender, on the other hand, is unbeaten throughout his professional boxing career, carrying a record of 12-0 that includes eight knockouts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)