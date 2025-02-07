Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain clinched the women's 75kg gold, while six-time Asian champion Shiva Thapa signed off with a silver medal in the men's 63.5kg category at the National Games here on Friday.

Playing her first tournament since the Paris Olympics, Assam's Lovlina dominated her younger opponent Pranshu Rathore from Chandigarh across all three rounds to register a convincing 5-0 win.

In the men's light welterweight (63.5kg) division, Thapa lost in a close bout to Services Sports Control Board boxer Vanshaj, with a 3-4 scoreline.

In other bouts of the day, Services' Mandengbam Singh defeated Chandigarh's Anshul Punia in the men's flyweight (51kg) division by a 4-1 split decision.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria of Services displayed her dominance with a convincing 5-0 win over World Championship bronze-winner Manisha Moun of Haryana in the women's 60kg event.

Another gold medal for Services came from Sakshi, who outpunched Himachal Pradesh's Vinakshi 5-0.

In the women's bantamweight category, Madhya Pradesh's Divya Panwar triumphed over Uttar Pradesh's Sonia Lather with a 4-1 victory.

Local boxer Nivedita Karki showed precision and agility as she overpowered Haryana's Kalpana to claim the top spot in the women's flyweight (50kg) event.

Former youth world champion Assam's Ankushita Boro reigned supreme in the women's welterweight (66kg) event, outclassing Uttarakhand's Kajal by a unanimous decision.

