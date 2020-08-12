Shanghai, Aug 12 (AP) The LPGA Tour has confirmed the 2020 Buick LPGA Shanghai has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

China's government last month announced all international sports events in the country would be cancelled until the end of the year, and organizers of the Oct. 15-18 women's golf tournament made the cancellation official in a statement Wednesday citing "the current health concerns and significant travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19."

The LPGA plans to return next year to the Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai.

PGA events, men's and women's tennis tournaments, cycling and a Formula One Grand Prix are among the events that have already been cancelled. (AP)

