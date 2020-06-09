Sports News | LPGA Loses a Major as Evian Championship in France Canceled

Washington, Jun 9 (AP) The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year.

The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains.

The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October and December.

“I have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at the Evian Championship. They worked so hard to host this global event despite the obvious challenges,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said.

“They know that high-pursed, career-changing events like the Evian are more important than ever, especially in an LPGA year that has been drastically reduced due to COVID-19. I know this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but it's one that we had to take given the restrictions we faced."

The Evian dates to 1994 when it began as a Ladies European Tour event, and it became part of the LPGA schedule in 2000 when it was the Evian Masters.

With one of the higher purses in women's golf, the LPGA designated it as a fifth major in 2013. It was moved from September to July in 2019 for better weather conditions.

In the revised schedule brought on by the pandemic, it was to be the first of three European events, preceding the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women's British Open. Those two events remain on the schedule.

The ANA Inspiration in California, originally scheduled for the first week in April, has been moved to Sept. 10-13.

The Women's PGA Championship outside Philadelphia is scheduled for Oct. 8-11. The U.S. Women's Open is Dec. 10-13 in Houston, three weeks after the LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

That means the LPGA will have no more than three majors in its season.

The PGA Tour will have only one major in its season, with the British Open having been canceled, the U.S. Open moving from June to September and the Masters going from April to November.

The solutions of the mathematical model can be refined when information already known about the virus spread is used -- for example, available data on reported number of infections, the reported number of hospitalisations or the confirmed number of deaths due to the infection.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Sisodia also quoted officials from the Centre as saying there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain added in a separate conversation with the media that the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half the fresh cases being reported.

Bhattacharya said community transmission “definitely” started a long time back in Delhi.

“It doesn't mean the whole of Delhi will have infections uniformly for community transmission to happen. Nearly 30,000 infections in Delhi have already happened and according to the Delhi population it is definitely community transmission,” he said.

“As far as my understanding of disease transmission, in local transmission there is a small spike in the number of infections. After that it gradually increases, and definitely at that point starts the community transmission.” Bhattacharya added.

Ray explained that community transmission is said to happen or is a stage of disease transmission which by definition lacks exact source of transmission for many reported cases, that is the source of infection might not be traced back.

“We have seen a very long and stringent lockdown in our country. Yet, the number of cases have been seen to be rising. In many cases we can't trace back the source.

"If the rise in COVID 19 cases can't be linked to community transmission, then the next question should be.....what is the reason for such an increase? Is the virus more virulent? We don't know that either. Are we bringing in infection from elsewhere? How can that be? It was a lockdown.”

While all these assumptions are true, it will not be wrong to say that just an increase in infection numbers won't point to community transmission, Ray added. PTI SAR MIN

