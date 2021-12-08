Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 8 (ANI): Galle Gladiators pulled off a thrilling 4-wicket win over Kandy Warriors in the fourth fixture of the Lanka Premier League at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Chasing 144 to win, the Gladiators got over the line with four balls to spare when Lahiru Madushanka smashed the first two deliveries of the last over for a six and a four.

The Galle Gladiators needed 26 off 14 balls when the seventh-wicket pair of Madushanka and Dhananjaya Lakshan came together, and what a breath-taking finish it turned out to be.

Madushanka was unbeaten on 22 with 2 sixes and a boundary while Lakshan played a quick-fire unbeaten inning of 10 runs from 4 balls. Lakshan had also performed with the ball earlier in the match, picking up 2/11.

The Gladiators got off to a great start as openers Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka put up a partnership of 62 runs in 7.3 overs. Gunathilaka made 45 off 33 packed with 2 sixes and 4 fours and Mendis scored 16 off 21 with 2 fours. Skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa kept up the momentum with a brisk 22 off 13 hitting 2 fours and a six.

Earlier, Kandy Warriors posted a total of 143 for 6 in their 20 overs. Ahmed Shehzad and Kamindu Mendis were the highlights of the Warriors' batting card. Shehzad scored 56 off 51, while Mendis made 32 of 25. Samit Patel was the pick of the bowlers for the Gladiators with figures of 3/13.

The Galle Gladiators are currently at the top of the table with 2 wins from 3 matches. (ANI)

