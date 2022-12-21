Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 21 (ANI): In a rain-interrupted match, defending champions Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by 24 runs using D/L method in Qualifier 1 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Wednesday, in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022.

With this win, Jaffna Kings has reached the final of LPL.

Batting first, Kandy Falcons posted a competitive total of 143 for the loss of 8 wickets.

Chasing down the target, for Jaffna Kings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando opened the innings. The duo got off to flying start before Gurbaz was dismissed by Brathwaite for 10 runs. The team was at 2/54 in 3.5 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dunith Wellalage remained not out on 15 and 19 runs respectively before rain played spoilsport. Jaffna Kings were at 98/3 in 11 overs.

For Kandy Falcons, Carlos Braithwaite was the pick of the bowlers as he took 2/32 from 3 overs, while Chamika Karunaratne took 1 wicket.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Kandy Falcons elected to bat first. For Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings.

The duo did not get to a perfect start as Fletcher was dismissed for 2 by Thisara Perera. Pathum was the team's highest scorer with 35 runs from 31 deliveries. His innings was laced with 5 boundaries.

Kamindu Mendis and Najibullah Zadran contributed with 26 and 22 runs respectively.

For Jaffna Kings, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3/30 from his allotted 4 overs. Maheesh Theekshana took 2/24 from his 4 overs, while Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando and Zaman Khan picked one wicket each.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his spell. (ANI)

