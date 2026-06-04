Sports News | LPL: Ravinder Kumar Nandal Appointed CEO of Jaffna Kings

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The reigning champions of the Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Kings, have officially announced the appointment of Ravinder Kumar Nandal as the Chief Executive Officer of the franchise.

Recognised as one of the most successful teams in the history of the Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Kings have established a dominant legacy by winning four titles in five seasons, making them the most decorated franchise in the tournament, according to a press release.

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Entering the upcoming season as defending champions, the franchise continues to strengthen its vision both on and off the field with this strategic leadership appointment.

Under the ownership of Mayank Goel and Manjot Kalra, the franchise has built a strong reputation for excellence, professionalism, and competitive success in international T20 cricket.

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Supported by IPG owner Anil Mohan, guided by head coach Thilina Kandamby, and featuring icon player Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jaffna Kings continue to strengthen both their cricketing and commercial ambitions as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Speaking about the appointment, Mayank Goel, Co-Owner, Jaffna Kings, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ravinder Kumar Nandal as the CEO of Jaffna Kings. His leadership experience, business acumen, and strategic vision align perfectly with the long-term ambitions of the franchise. As we continue to strengthen our global presence and commercial growth, we are confident that his expertise will play a key role in taking Jaffna Kings to newer heights both on and off the field."

Co-owner Manjot Kalra brings a strong cricketing pedigree to the franchise. He is a former ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning player who represented Delhi in domestic cricket and was also associated with the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Expressing his thoughts on the new role, Ravinder Kumar Nandal, CEO, Jaffna Kings, said, "It is an honour to join Jaffna Kings, one of the most successful franchises in the Lanka Premier League. The team has already created a remarkable legacy in a very short span of time, and I look forward to contributing toward its continued success, global expansion, and long-term vision. Working alongside passionate owners like Mayank Goyal and Manjot Kalra is truly exciting, and together we aim to take the franchise to even greater heights."

With a championship-winning culture, strong ownership, and a renewed leadership structure, Jaffna Kings are set to continue their dominance in the Lanka Premier League while expanding their influence across the global cricketing landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)