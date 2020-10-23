Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 23 (ANI): The schedule for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was announced on Friday with Colombo competing against Galle in the opening match of the tournament on November 21 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

The two semi-finals and the final will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The final of the tournament will be played on December 13 with December 14 being kept as a reserve day.

On day two of the tournament, Kandy will take on Jaffna while Dambulla will play against Colombo in Hambantota.

Earlier, Indian cricketers Manvinder Singh Bisla and Manpreet Gony were picked by the Colombo franchisee in the LPL player's draft. Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis, and Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russel were also roped in by the Colombo franchise for the upcoming LPL.

Also, Sri Lanka Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa had said that LPL will position Sri Lanka on the global sports map and will attract the attention of local and international sports spectators.

Rajapaksa had also said the government will extend all possible support to make LPL an annual sports property of Sri Lanka much on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India.

"Following the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the possibility of holding such a tournament in Sri Lanka was much talked about for many years but unfortunately, it didn't happen. But now, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have been in discussions for weeks to make this tournament a reality as it is essential for the future of Sri Lankan cricket," Rajapaksa had said in his personal blog.

"The tournament will bring more international attention and recognition to our young athletes and such a highly competitive tournament will not only enhance entertainment but also make a significant contribution to the sports economy as well as the economy of the country. This tournament will be a strong foundation to strengthen the sports tourism industry which has been severely affected by the global epidemic of Corona. As the Minister of Sports, I look forward to giving my full support to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) through my Ministry to make Lanka Premier League T20 tournament the premier annual tournament in the country," he had added. (ANI)

