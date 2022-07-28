New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to provide for a statutory framework for the operation of the National Anti-Doping Agency, the National Dope Testing Laboratory and other dope testing laboratories and for creation of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to strengthen anti-doping activities in sport.

Replying to the debate on National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the country needs to enhance its capacity to conduct such tests to host big sporting events.

"We need to widen the scope of doping investigations and increase the testing capacity of doping. Currently, we are testing 6,000 samples in a year, when we host big sporting events in our country, we'll have to test 10,000 samples in a month. So we need to increase the number of testing laboratories as well," he said.

"We tied up with the National Forensic Science Laboratory. NADA has also developed a toolkit. India can become a hub of anti-doping testing," he added.

The Minister said the bill was in keeing with the initiative of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Countries like US, China, Australia, Korea and Japan have already adopted Anti-Doping Law. Now India will be among these countries to have its own anti-doping law and testing laboratories as well," he added. (ANI)

