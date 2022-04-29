Pune, Apr 29 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 20 runs in a low scoring Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Put to bat, opener Quinton de Kock scored a 46 off 37 balls, while Deepak Hooda pitched in with a crucial 34 to take LSG to 153 for 8.

In reply, Punjab Kings could only manage 133 for 8.

Young pacer Mohsin Khan starred with the ball for LSG, snaring three wickets while Krunal Pandya bowled an excellent spell of 2/11.

For Punjab, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers, the South African bagged four wickets, including LSG skipper KL Rahul's.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Kings: 153 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 46, Deepak Hooda 34; Kagiso Rabada 4/38)

Punjab Kings 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 32, Mayank Agarwal 25; Mohsin Khan 3/24, Krunal Pandya 2/11, Dushmantha Chameera 2/17)

