Chennai Super Kings' newly-appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja is not feeling the burden of captaincy in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Jadeja said that he was mentally prepared for the captaincy role after MS Dhoni told the Indian all-rounder a 'few months ago' about his decision to give up the leadership role.

But Jadeja's stint as the captain of four-time IPL champions had been all but unforgettable as CSK for the very first time have lost the first three league matches in a season.

While replying to a question about the role of captaincy, Jadeja in the post-match press conference said: "Yeah, I have been preparing since he told me a few months ago. Mentally, I was prepared to lead. I don't have any pressure on me. I was just looking to back my instincts, I was thinking to go with whatever thoughts come into my mind."

Jadeja further defended his decision to field near the boundary line during a high-scoring defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, last week as he pointed out that CSK 'needed a good fielder there'. The all-rounder further added: "But we are lucky to have MS Dhoni's experience and guidance. We had his input. We don't have to look far for advice. He is a great player. We have his experience to rely on in the dressing room."

The optimistic thing for CSK is that Jadeja is not panicking after defeats as he said: "In T20 cricket, it is a matter of one match. One win can change things. It will get us the momentum. We are in search of that win. We need not explain anything to them. They know their duties, we are working hard towards that. We are hoping out efforts will click."

Chennai will next clash with SunRisers Hyderabad on April 9 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

