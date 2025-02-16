Paris, Feb 16 (AP) After 10 goals in three games, new coach Paulo Fonseca's pledge to bring attacking soccer back to Lyon is holding firm.

Sunday's 4-1 win at Montpellier in Ligue 1 saw four different Lyon players on target for the second straight game.

After being involved in all four Lyon goals against Reims last weekend, Rayan Cherki took only three minutes to set up Georgia winger Georges Mikautadze for the opener.

Forward Tanguy Coulibaly equalized for rock-bottom Montpellier shortly before halftime, but Lyon pulled away early in the second half. Ernest Nuamah scored and three minutes later set up rejuvenated midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who has netted in every game under Fonseca.

Veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette completed the rout in the 73rd minute as Lyon moved up to fifth place, meaning Lille needed to win at Rennes later Sunday to reclaim fifth.

Under previous coach Pierre Sage, the team was looking laborious and had scored only five goals in six games without a win before he was fired.

Also on Sunday, Nice had to win at lowly Le Havre to take back third from Monaco in the race for a Champions League berth next season.

Runaway leader PSG scraped a 1-0 win at Toulouse on Saturday to stay 10 points clear of free-scoring Marseille in second position. AP

