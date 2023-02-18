New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Nathan Lyon (4/25) ran through India's top-order as the hosts reached 88 for four at lunch on day 2 of the second Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at 21 for no loss, openers Rohit Sharma (32) and KL Rahul (17) could only add 25 runs before Lyon trapped the former leg before.

Also Read | IND 88/4 in 35 Overs (Lunch)| IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Look to Fight Back After Nathan Lyon’s Four-Wicket Burst.

The senior off-spinner then went on to get the wickets of Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shreyas Iyer (4) in a hugely productive morning session for the visitors.

India trailed by 175 runs at lunch.

Also Read | India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy Match on TV With Time in IST.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs.

India 1st Innings: 88 for 4 in 35 overs (Rohit Sharma 32; Nathan Lyon 4/25) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)