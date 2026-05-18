Sports News | Madhya Pradesh League 2026 to Begin from June 3 in Indore, Gwalior Cheetahs to Face Ujjain Falcons in Opener

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2026 is all set to begin from June 3 with an expanded and action-packed season featuring 10 men's teams and five women's franchises competing across multiple venues in Indore.

The opening match of the men's tournament will see Gwalior Cheetahs take on Ujjain Falcons on June 3 at 7:30 pm at the Holkar Stadium, according to a press release from MPCA.

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The women's competition will begin on June 4, with Chambal Ghariyals taking on Gwalior Shernis in the opening match at 10 am at Daly College in Indore.

Former MPL Chairman Mahanaaryaman Scindia said, "We are delighted to announce the schedule for the upcoming season of the Madhya Pradesh League. With more teams, more matches, and the inclusion of an expanded women's competition, this season promises to be bigger and more competitive than ever before."

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"The league continues to provide a strong platform for emerging cricketers from across Madhya Pradesh, and we look forward to witnessing high-quality cricket and enthusiastic fan support throughout the tournament," he added.

The women's tournament will follow a competitive format where the team finishing at the top of the points table will directly qualify for the final. The Eliminator, featuring the next best teams, will be played on June 12, while the women's final is scheduled for June 13 at Holkar Stadium.

From June 4 onwards, the league stage of the men's MPL will feature double-headers and triple-headers. On June 4, Malwa Stallions will face Chambal Ghariyals at 3:00 pm, followed by a clash between Bhopal Leopards and Indore Pink Panthers at 7:30 pm at Holkar Stadium.

The league stage of the men's competition will continue till June 24, while both semi-finals are scheduled to be played on June 25 at Holkar Stadium. The grand finale of the Madhya Pradesh League 2026 will take place on June 26 at 7:30 pm at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

With the addition of new franchises and an expanded structure across both categories, MPL 2026 is expected to provide a major platform for emerging cricketers from Madhya Pradesh while delivering high-quality cricketing action for fans throughout the season.

Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons and Royal Nimar Eagles are the three teams that have been added to the men's roster alongside defending champions Bhopal Leopards, Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions and Rewa Jaguars.

In the women's competition, Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles are the two new franchises added for the upcoming season. They will join Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the expanded five-team tournament. (ANI)

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