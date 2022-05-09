Madrid [Spain], May 9 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz beat defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-1 to win his maiden Madrid Open title on Sunday.

This was the first win for the 19-year-old Spaniard over Alexander Zverev in three attempts, and he has now won 10 consecutive matches.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Barcelona Receive Huge Boost In Bayern Munich Star’s Pursuit.

With this win, Alcaraz registered his second Masters 1000 victory of the year after Miami and his fourth title of the year overall.

The Olympic gold medallist Zverev looked a pale shadow of his self against a player who had beaten 21-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final and defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic in a hard-fought semi-final.

Also Read | CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: DC Coach Ricky Ponting Admits Loss Against CSK Will Be ‘Huge Dent’ in Team’s Net Run-rate.

With this win, Alcaraz will climb to the number six spot in the ATP men's singles ranking on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)