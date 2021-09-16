Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Maharashtra state government has given permission to Sunil Gavaskar Foundation to convert the reserved plot for an indoor academy complex into a full-fledged multi-facility sports complex.

Through a Government Regulation (GR), the government gave its go-ahead to the Sunil Gavaskar Foundation and now the reserved plot in the Bandra-Kurla complex can be turned into a multi-facility sports complex.

Gavaskar's Foundation was earlier allotted the plot measuring 2,000 square metres way back in 1988.

"Besides the decision on November 29, 2002, to grant permission for health club, fitness centre, gymnasium, swimming pool, squash, residential complex and sports cafeteria, based on the request by SGCFT in a letter dated January 27, 2021, permission is also granted for badminton, table tennis and football facilities," states the Maharashtra government's GR.

The permission has also been given to construct a medical facility centre and an auditorium in this training centre.

As per the allotment order, 25 per cent of the profit from this centre will be given to the Maharashtra state government.

Sunil Gavaskar foundation has also been directed to complete all the formalities in one month's time and they are asked to start construction on this plot within a year and complete the work in the next 3 years. (ANI)

