Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): The knockout stages of the 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championships kicked off with four compelling Round of 16 clashes at Cuttack's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, setting up two mouth-watering quarter-final encounters, as per a release from Senior National Kabaddi Championships.

Defending champions Haryana, who were guided by star PKL players like defender Yogesh Kathuniya and raider Ashu Malik were pushed hard by Tamil Nadu in what proved to be the most competitive fixture of the day. Despite Tamil Nadu's spirited resistance, Haryana's superior raiding unit helped them secure a 48-41 victory in a high-scoring encounter.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 5 Players to Watch Out for in India vs Pakistan Match in Dubai.

The Naveen Kumar-led Services demonstrated why they remain one of the tournament favorites with a clinical dismantling of Madhya Pradesh. The servicemen's disciplined defense and aggressive raiding combination proved too much for Madhya Pradesh to handle, resulting in a commanding 57-22 scoreline.

Punjab, another kabaddi powerhouse, made light work of Bihar with a dominant 47-18 victory. Their experienced squad controlled the proceedings from start to finish, barely allowing Bihar any momentum throughout the match.

Also Read | Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Top Team Totals in 50-Over Cricket Tournament.

Host state Odisha's campaign came to an end as they fell to Maharashtra 43-26. Despite vocal home support, Maharashtra had guidance from the likes of Akash Shinde, Ajit Chouhan and Pankaj Mohite, and showed through as they steadily built their lead to secure a comfortable win.

The results have set up two intriguing quarter-final matchups. Haryana will face Services in what promises to be a tactical battle between two disciplined units, while Maharashtra will look to continue their impressive form against Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)